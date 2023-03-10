I’ve lost a sister, Raila says as he condoles with Mama Grace Onyango family

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga, has hailed the late Mama Grace Onyango as a woman of firsts who took the mantle of leadership at a time when women were dismissed as non-starters.

Mama Grace Onyango died on Wednesday evening at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital after a long illness.

While condoling with the family at her home in Tom Mboya Estate, Kisumu on Friday evening, Mr Odinga described the deceased as a matriarch who led the country in many ways.

“We have come here to condole with the family of the matriarch, the death of Mama Grace is a big blow not only to her family but the Kenyan nation, “said Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga said that he had lost a sister and remembered the late as a leader who worked tirelessly to promote girl child education in the country.

Apart from being the first woman mayor in the republic of Kenya, Mama Grace Onyango also became the first female leader to be elected in parliament.

“The fallen matriarch also served as a member of the Luo Council of elders while supporting a number of charity organizations and groups,” said Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga was in the company of Kisumu Governor Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi among other leaders.

“We have lost a great Kenyan and are working towards giving Mama Grace a descent sendoff that she deserves,” said Mr Odinga

President William Ruto and Mr Odinga had on Wednesday evening led the country in mourning the veteran politician who died aged 99 as a leader and role model to many.

Dr Ruto described Mama Grace as an icon who opened the door for participation of women in political leadership.

Kisumu governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o described the late as a pillar of women leadership and a great role model who blazed the trail in political leadership in Kenya.

“Grace was selfless, focused, brave and visionary. A mother and a grandmother to many, she will be remembered for mentoring girls and young women leaders,” said Prof Nyong’o.

“It was only last week when I visited the deceased and we joked and discussed many things affecting the country. Her death on the International Women’s Day is remarkable as it is confounding,” he said.