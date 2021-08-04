How Kisumu turned the tide on Covid-19 using technology

Mr Emmanuel Milimo, project manager Pharm Access Kenya, demonstrates how the Covid dx application works during an interview at their Kisumu branch offices.

Photo credit: Angeline Ochieng | Nation Media Group

By  Angeline Ochieng

Kisumu County has been flagged as a Covid-19 hotspot in recent months and this has proved to be a huge task for local authorities in containing the situation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.