Hospital urges testing for couples to curb sickle cell disease

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) is urging compulsory couple testing for sickle cell traits before marriage in order to reduce incidents of the blood disorder.

JOOTRH manages the highest number of sickle cell cases in Kenya, and said testing would be done in partnership with the office of the Attorney-General and religious organisations.

It intends to tackle sickle cell disease and hereditary or genetic disorders that affect many people in Western Kenya.

The hospital’s CEO, Dr George Rae, said the initiative would allow couples to make informed decisions and reduce the prevalence of the disease.

“Daily we have children at the casualty suffering from sickle cell, and the number of deaths from this condition continues to sour. We must do something to avert this trend,” Dr Rae said.

Among others, he noted that JOOTRH advises parents to provide good nutrition and hydration and to prevent malaria at all costs.

“Though couples might be in love, we will advise that they get other partners to avoid bearing children with the inherited disease,” Dr Rae said.

“You must present a certificate on the sickle cell traits. We will ensure that couples with these traits do not get paired.”

To deal with sickle cell, JOOTRH partnered with the City of Hope, a leading haematopoietic stem cell transplantation centre in the United States.

Train doctors

Through this partnership, JOOTRH will train doctors seeking to specialise in sickle cell management and bone marrow transplants.

JOOTRH and Maseno University are also developing an agenda to establish the first comprehensive sickle cell disease management centre in Kenya.

This network seeks to demonstrate the benefits of newborn screening and early interventions for children with sickle cell disease in sub-Saharan Africa.

It is estimated that over 300,000 babies are born each year with the disease worldwide, with nearly 75 per cent of the births in sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite this high incidence, established life-saving public health programmes for sickle cell disease have not been implemented in most African countries.

Childhood mortality due to the disease remains high and estimates suggest that, without interventions, up to 90 per cent of individuals with sickle cell disease in Africa will not reach age 18.