Governor Nyong'o asks Interior ministry to act on fresh wave of crime in Kisumu

A fresh wave of crime has hit the lakeside City of Kisumu after two night guards were killed by an armed gang at a residential estate.

Residents of National Housing Estate said members of the gang raided their homes on Tuesday morning, shortly before dawn and attacked the guards before they broke into vehicles and vandalised them.

The night guards succumbed to their injuries after they were battered by the members of the gang.

The gang is reported to comprise teenagers who are taking advantage of the lapses in security patrols to terrorise residents and rob them of money and valuables.

A suspect nicknamed Osama has been arrested by police and is believed to be ring leader of the criminal gangs.

The severity of the attacks have drawn the attention of Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o.

"I’m deeply disturbed by the state of insecurity in parts of the County. I’m appealing to the Ministry of Interior to move with speed and save the situation because I know they have the capacity to do it," said Prof Nyong'o.

The governor said he will hold a meeting with the County security team, led by the County Commissioner to discuss the security of the County ahead of the KICOSCA games due to start on Monday next week.

Prof Nyong'o said the county government will move with speed to address the insecurity and said he had instructed relevant county departments to repair faulty street lights in crime prone areas to enhance security.

The governor appealed to residents to help the police arrest deal with the insecurity by providing information on suspected criminals.

A raid by a criminal gang armed with machetes and other crude weapons, including metal bars and clubs was reported at Makutu bar in Mambo Leo estate on Wednesday morning shortly after 2am.

Machette wielding

The thugs robbed residents of cash, phones and electronic gadgets whose value is yet to be determined.

“The machete wielding gang beat up the guards and broke into vehicles parked in homes and attacked anyone who tried to challenge them,” said one of the residents who fell victim to the criminals during the attack but managed to escape unharmed.

The latest attack comes barely a week after more than 40 suspected criminals were arrested during the festive period.

Ms Fatuma Salim, one of the residents of Nyamasaria complained that a group of young boys were robbing women at night and escaping on motorbikes.

“We have followed victims of crime in Kolwa East, especially in the Kodemba Bridge area, so many women have been beaten and robbed off their belongings,” said Ms Salim.

Residents have complained that failure by the authorities to crackdown on the illicit brew dens was fuelling the insecurity. They said the criminals were operating from the illicit brew dens.

Kisumu County Commissioner Ms Josephine Ouko said 32 suspects have already been arraigned in court in connection with the recent wave of crime in Kisumu City and its environs.

"We have recovered three AK 47 firearms and two pistols during the raid. Likewise we have arrested one of the ring leaders of the notorious thug alias Osama in Nyamasaria," said Mrs Ouko.

She disclosed that about 28 motorbikes have been impounded at the scene of crime.

Ms Ouko asked residents to help deal with the insecurity by providing information on suspected criminals living in their neighbourhoods.

“Even parents are fully aware their children are involved in criminal activities and yet they have been covering up the activities. We are now re-strategising on how to deal with teenagers who are being recruited in criminal groups,” said Ms Ouko.

Human rights activists in Kisumu have petitioned the county security committee to intensify patrols and deal with the insecurity.

In a petition, signed by human rights defender chairman Audi Ogada, they blamed police for failing to respond to the wave of crime in the lake side town.