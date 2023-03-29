Governor Anyang' Nyong’o walks back order, says Azimio demos back on in Kisumu

Governor Anyang' Nyong’o Nyong’o made a sudden about-turn on his earlier decision to suspend anti-government protests in Kisumu County, coming just hours after the initial directive.

Bowing to pressure from various quarters including Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, other coalition legislators and residents, Governor Nyong’o said he had been encouraged by the resolve of supporters to continue with the demonstrations.

In a follow-up statement, the county boss said peaceful demos will continue as planned on Thursday (tomorrow).

"We therefore urge you to turn out in large numbers and join other Kenyans in the liberation struggle," he said.

His change of tune came moments after Mr Odinga maintained that the countrywide demos will go on as planned.

In his earlier statement, the governor had said protesters will join demonstrators in Nairobi. The move came after the last two anti-government protests left a trail of destruction of property and two deaths in Kisumu. According to Prof Nyong’o, the decision was reached after consultations with the Azimio national leadership.

However, Mr Odinga's supporters in Kisumu rejected the suspension. Some residents of Obunga took a notice to the police to inform them of their planned demonstrations tomorrow.

Obunga community mobiliser John Okello addressing the press after leading residents to Obunga Police Post, Kisumu, to notify the officers of anti-government demonstrations tomorrow. Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

Obunga community mobiliser John Okello led residents to the Obunga Police Post to notify the officers of the planned demonstrations.

“We the supporters of Azimio coalition, therefore, request for maximum police protection on March 30, 2023, as we shall be proceeding on our very peaceful demonstration as instructed by our party leader Raila Odinga,” said Mr Okello.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja had also criticised Prof Nyong’o for “exporting his demonstrations to Nairobi”.

Governor Nyong’o. Kindly Return to Sender. pic.twitter.com/VLbxY4MJQn — Sakaja Arthur Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) March 29, 2023

On Monday, many protesters in Kisumu had defied an appeal by the governor to stage the public demos out of the city centre.

Governor Nyong’o, together with his deputy Dr Mathew Owili, Kisumu Central MP Dr Joshua Oron and several ward representatives marched in protest but chose a different route away from the city centre.