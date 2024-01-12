Girl who scored 392 marks in KCPE appeals for help to join Asumbi Girls

Armed with an envelope containing her results, a tearful Michelle Atieno, 12, enters the compound of her former head teacher John Obong'o in Kabonyo Kanyagwal, Kisumu County.

A sobbing Atieno finds an ailing Mr Obong'o, who retired two years ago, sitting under a tree and pours out her problems. She has been selected to join Asumbi Girls High School in Homa Bay County when Form One students will be reporting on Monday, but the future is bleak.

The bright girl scored 392 marks in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams at Kandaria Primary School in Nyando Constituency, but has yet to find a sponsor to pay for her education as she comes from a poor background. The school was originally located in the flooded part of the Kano Plains on the shores of Lake Victoria but was relocated and now shares a compound with Ugwe Primary School.

Former Education CS George Magoha ordered the school to move to its current location after floods submerged the entire compound of its former site, which is still inaccessible.

"I came to see my former teacher to see if there was any way he could help me continue with my education even though I know he is also sick. I have worked hard and passed, but my father is suffering from a stroke and my mother, who does menial jobs, can't afford my school fees," said Atieno.

"Where will my help come from? I am appealing to well-wishers to help me because I want to become a pilot. I have studied really hard and I want to raise the standard of my family, but the only way I can do that is to join Asumbi Girls and continue with my education."

"I promise that I will work hard at school. Please help me join form one," she adds, overcome with emotion.

Atieno's father, Moses Odhiambo Okeno, who has been living hand-to-mouth since suffering a stroke a few years ago, says he has no money to pay school fees and buy their daughter other requirements to be admitted to Asumbi Girls in Homa Bay County.

"My health is failing. I have no joy in my heart. I'm humbly asking for help to get Atieno to Asumbi Girls. This girl is bright and I'm hopeful that through education she will change the situation in this family," said Mr Okeno.