Ex-DCI officer charged with perverting the course of justice

A retired police officer was charged on Wednesday morning with concealing critical evidence and lying under oath, actions that allegedly led to the acquittal of a fraud suspect.

Mr Reuben Musiba Tambaa, then with the Kisumu Central Police Station, was charged with perjury and obstruction of justice.

Mr Tambaa was accused of withholding key pieces of evidence in a land case he was investigating that involved a German man identified as Mr Rudolf George Marquardt and a Kenyan woman called Valery Jimoi Khazalwa.

He is accused that on September 20, 2017 at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kisumu East sub-county, while under oath, he knowingly gave false testimony on a matter that was material to a case pending in court.

“You lied that you requested for original title deeds from Rudolf George Marquardt but he told you that they were held in Germany in custody of a bank, something you knew to be untrue,” read the charge sheet.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Teresa Odera, Mr Tambaa faced another charge, obstruction of justice.

Failed to collect enough evidence

Mr Tambaa is accused that between 2014 and 2017 he knowingly obstructed justice by failing to collect enough evidence.

“The accused's actions led to the acquittal of the suspect, Ms Khazalwa under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” read the charge.

But investigations were launched after the ruling and in a letter dated March 22, 2022 and addressed to the director of the Internal Affairs Unit of the police, the Director of Public Prosecutions ordered that both Mr Tambaa and Ms Khazalwa be charged.

Mr Tambaa was arrested on Tuesday evening and was held at the Kisumu Central Police Station before being arraigned the following day, while Ms Khazalwa is still at large.

Acting Deputy DPP Jacinta Nyamosi had brought three charges against Ms Khazalwa, including registration of land by false pretence, obtaining money by false pretence and theft by a director of a company.

Mr Tambaa denied the two charges and pleaded with the court to release him on medical grounds, saying he has diabetes and is on medication.

Through his lawyer, Mr Richard Onsongo, he asked the court to spare him because he is aged 65, pleading to be granted cash bail of Sh15, 000. But prosecutors and the magistrate said that would be too lenient.

“The cash bail being requested by the accused is on the lower side owing to the nature of charges levelled against him,” said Ms Odera.

She granted him cash bail of Sh30,000 with the option of a bond of Sh50,000.