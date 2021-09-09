Patients pay more for drugs as shortage bites in public hospitals

Public hospitals in Kisumu are grappling with an acute shortage of drugs.

For the past five months, sub-county hospitals, dispensaries and health centres have not received essential medication, forcing patients to pay more to access medicine from private chemists.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) Secretary Craus Okumu said hospitals have not received drugs since April, noting that almost all the essential medication are not available, including paracetamol and amoxicillin.

"Our patients are hurting and we are also hurting, being that we prescribe the medication, yet the client is mandated to buy because there are no drugs,” Mr Okumu stated.

In a letter addressed to the county secretary and the chief officer of health on August 6, the health workers’ union officials lamented the lack of drugs and non-pharmaceuticals.

But County Pharmacist Emma Obegi said the shortage was due to a technical challenge brought about by transition from one financial year to another.

“Once the procurement of drugs is approved by the Controller of Budget, the funds have to be released from the National Treasury then we can place an order for drugs from Kemsa (Kenya Medical Supplies Authority),” said Dr Obegi.

Quarterly supplies

“Going forward we will make sure hospitals get medical supplies quarterly,” she added.

Kisumu Health Chief Officer Gregory Ganda said the county had allocated Sh80 million for supply of drugs from Kemsa.

“The government Ifmis portal was opened just last week. We have placed an order of drugs with Kemsa, we just have to wait,” said Dr Ganda.

At the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, the pharmacist in charge, Dr Lawrence Otieno, told the Nation that the hospital is not as badly affected as others in Kisumu County.

“Many of the pharmacists from other hospitals have been coming to borrow medicines not available in their hospitals. We are like an oasis in a desert of drugs,” said Dr Otieno.

“Occasionally, we might run out of drugs, but we make sure we have essential drugs needed in the emergency and casualty unit, maternal care and theatre,” he added.