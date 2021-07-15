Kisumu port
File | Nation Media Group

Kisumu

Prime

Dredging of Kisumu port to revolutionise business

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Excitement is in the air in Kisumu as the near-completion of dredging at the rehabilitated Sh3 billion port is expected to increase traffic and revolutionise business in the lakeside city.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Tight race between UDA and Jubilee in Kiambaa

  2. Kimilili residents decry escalating insecurity

  3. Low voter turnout, voter bribery claims mar Kiambaa poll

  4. Uhuru meets Marsabit leaders over insecurity

  5. Western region prepares to receive Uhuru for development tour

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.