Dogs maul man to death in Kisumu

A man died after he was mauled by dogs at Kaunda village in Rabuor, Kisumu County.

The man identified as David Ondere Opinya, 44, died after he was attacked by four German shepherd dogs while walking along a village path on Sunday.

According to a police report, the four black dogs chased Mr Opinya and attacked him as he ran away while screaming for help.

The ferocious dogs caught up with him and viciously bit him on the neck, lower right armpit and other parts of his body.

Mr Opinya had succumbed to injuries by the time neighbours responded to his distress calls

The dogs were later killed by angry members of the public.

The owner of the dogs was arrested for failing to ensure the dogs were securely locked up to avoid attacking people.

Police officers managed to stop angry villagers from damaging property at the home of the owner of the dogs.

A neighbour said he informed the owner of the dogs of the incident and he instead fled to a nearby police station, fearing he would be attacked by the residents.

“On receiving the message from the neighbour, the owner of the dogs fled to the police station for his safety,” the police report reads.

A relative of the deceased, Gordon Ochieng Okello said the dogs have been terrorising residents for a long time

“I heard somebody screaming, little did I know it was my cousin being attacked by dogs,” said Mr Okello. He said in an earlier attack, two brothers were bitten by the dogs.