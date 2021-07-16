Covid effects: It’s end of the road for Kisumu’s Club Octopus

It is Wednesday morning at around 10am in Kisumu’s downtown. A group of workers are busy repainting an old building and installing new signage to usher in a new tenant.

The new signage “Asembo Bay Paints General Hardware” has replaced “Club Octopus”, one of the most famous entertainment joints in Kisumu’s red-light district.

When a photo of the new tenant went round on social media, disappointed revellers mourned.

The hardware store had put the last nail on the coffin of the famous nightclub, also known as Bottoms Up, dashing dreams of reviving the once vibrant entertainment joint that attracted merrymakers from far and wide.

On Facebook, one Mbalo George wrote: “This is a major economic blow to the city, many retrenchments similar to demolitions. (A) sad day indeed.”

Another social media user, Amalla Geoffrey, however, attributed the closure to a business strategy that could not survive the current times.

“That is what happens to all business with no proper succession plan, the future is never certain in the hospitality and manufacturing industries,” he said.

When Nation.Africa visited the building on Ogada Street there was a hive of activity. As painters worked, some men were busy stocking the premises with new paints for sale.

Another group was welding guard rails to burglar-proof the premises.

But just outside the premises, one could feel a cloud of sadness from those who operated businesses revolving around the vibrancy of the 43-year-old nightclub, which was established in 1978.

They looked devastated, with some women watching from a distance at what once used to be their source of income.

A former worker, who gave more than 30 years of his life to the club, was too overwhelmed to speak.

But the Nation team managed to find Stephen Batuta McTough, a son of William Roman McTough, the owner of the former club.

We caught up with him at Scottish Tartan Restaurant, which border the former club. He ushered us into the lounge, where he took us through the earlier life of the club and when the rains started beating them.

His family also owns Scottish Tartan.

Apart from Octopus and Scottish Tartan, the proprietor, an engineer by profession, also owns a nightclub known as The Bank in Ahero, as well as Praying Mantis Security firm. All fall under the company Praying Mantis Ltd.

Mr Batuta, 32, was a supervisor at Octopus since 2010 and recalled that the club played host to people from all walks of life, regardless of religion, race and economic status. It was an equaliser.

“This was an entertainment joint like no other. A unique design and very accommodative and decent, and that is why it attracted dignitaries, high-profile businessmen as well as politicians who would make merry till late in the night in the VIP section,” Mr Batuta said.

Most prominent people also liked it because of its private nature despite its buzzing discotheque experience, which was second to none, owing to the type of sound equipment it had.

“This was like the main tallying centre of a general election. After everybody had left all the other clubs, they would converge here later in the night to quench their thirst and be entertained by sweet zilizopendwa, Lingala and rhumba music in the company of a bevy of beauties,” he recalled.

Outside, sex workers would spruce up the environment, with some men managing to leave with some of them after a long night of boozing and dancing.

Mr Batuta, who is now helping his father manage Scottish Tartan, attributes the closure of the club to the Covid-19 pandemic and competition with many other clubs coming up.

“The Covid-19 pandemic came with many challenges since we cannot operate at night and our clients also go home early yet we are supposed to pay bills,” he said.

“The only logical thing was to lease the premises to an investor who can pay rent for us to keep other businesses afloat.”

The closure has rendered jobless 40 direct employees, including kitchen crew, bouncers, bartenders and security guards.

The new clubs have also offered stiff competition, with more modern joints stealing their clientele.

The sex workers who drew some men to Octopus, also had to relocate to other clubs while others are yet to find a new home.

Most of the women, who are no longer young, also have to grapple with the new crop of young ladies of the night edging them out, as well as the winding up of older clubs that hosted their clientele.

The equipment removed from the club was gathering dust at Scottish Tartan Hotel.

Mr Batuta, however, said Kisumu people should be prepared for a major comeback of the club.

“We have a very big surprise coming up for revellers and lovers of our club. Octopus is not dead, it will be coming back bigger and better and under the same management but in a different premises,” he said.