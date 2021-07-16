Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Kisumu

Prime

Covid effects: It’s end of the road for Kisumu’s Club Octopus

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

It is Wednesday morning at around 10am in Kisumu’s downtown. A group of workers are busy repainting an old building and installing new signage to usher in a new tenant.

Related

More from Counties

  1. UDA's John Njuguna wins Kiambaa MP seat

  2. Jubilee's Mung’ara Githinji wins Muguga by-election

  3. PRIME It’s end of the road for Kisumu’s Club Octopus

  4. Kenha wants Sh850,000 judgment for Chania bus firm suspended

  5. Mandera official forfeits stolen Sh62m to State

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.