Covid-19 vaccines give hope to Kisumu's Kajulu residents

A serene environment welcomes you to the home of 84-year-old Judith Ochanji. The octogenarian is deeply immersed in conversation with friends under a tree.

The joy she shares in interacting with her peers is beyond imagination. This, she says, was never possible a couple of months ago when her Kajulu village was the epicentre of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

By mid-June 2021, Kajulu had recorded at least 45 deaths while several patients were battling the deadly virus in various hospitals across the county.

“The deaths were too many, we were burying close friends and relatives. Although the government gave restrictions barring us from attending funerals, most of us would hear none of it,” says Ms Ochanji.

Viral infections

“Most of the deaths were attributed to the viral infections, what worried us most was the fact that the older people were dying in large numbers,” she said.

The increased cases in the village led to closure of markets and worship places in order to reduce the number of infections. The elderly and vulnerable remained isolated at home.

As a result, her only daughter ensured she remained isolated in the house due to her advanced age to avoid getting infected.

“Staying isolated left me depressed," recalls Ms Ochanji.

While being grateful that she has since been fully vaccinated, she however, shares her misgivings about the vaccine at the onset of the exercise.

Back in mid-2021, going for the jab had been the last thing she wanted for herself due to the misinformation about the vaccine.

This was despite the growing number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in Kisumu County. Kajulu was among the leading regions with the number of coronavirus cases in Kisumu County.

Interact freely

“I decided to go for the vaccine owing to my old age and a number of underlying conditions which made me vulnerable to the disease," says Ms Ochanji.

She managed to get her first jab in October 2021. After her second dose of AstraZeneca, her confidence has greatly increased. She can now interact freely with her friends.

She went for the first dose at Gita Health Centre, the second dose was however administered at her home courtesy of an outreach conducted by the community health workers towards the end of 2021.

"We also wear masks despite the directive by the Ministry of Health lifting the mandatory rule," says Ms Ochanji.

A stone throw away is the homestead of Ms Consolata Atieno aged 70 who also received her jab amid the pandemic last year.

According to Ms Atieno, movement had been a major problem after Kisumu was named among the counties with the leading Covid-19 cases last year.

"At first, we were not sure if going for the vaccines was the best remedy due to the high level of misinformation. I went for my first jab in November last year, I experienced mild side effects," she says.

According to Kajulu village residents, the county has maximised on community outreach programmes targeting the elderly and the vulnerable.

A number of villagers claimed to have received the jab at Gita Health Centre while those who cannot walk over long distances like Ms Ochanji got the jab at home.

Outreach programmes

"Most of us have gone for the vaccine which has in turn enabled us to resume our normal lives," said Mr Moses Otieno, one of the residents.

Several community health workers in the village told Nation.Africa that the increased uptake of the Covid vaccine is as a result of outreach programmes.

The community health workers said the county has also been keen on creating awareness on the importance of the vaccine.

The latest statistics by the Ministry of Health shows that Kisumu is ranked ninth among the 47 counties in the country in Covid-19 vaccine uptake.

Normalcy has resumed in the village with trading centres bouncing back to life.

According to the Ministry of Health, the lakeside county had a total of 226,304 people fully vaccinated as at April 15, 2022.

Kisumu also ranked sixth in counties that have administered the booster doses.