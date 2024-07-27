Court overturns 15-year sentence, frees Kisumu man in robbery case

The High Court in Kisumu has acquitted a man jailed for 15 years for robbery with violence, citing insufficient evidence.

Mr Harrison Onunga had been convicted of stealing a mobile phone worth Sh13,000 and cash amounting to Sh500, as well as causing bodily harm to the complainant.

The offence was said to have occurred on the night of April 4, 2021 at Nyamasaria Market in Kisumu East Sub-County.

He had faced three charges: robbery with violence, assault causing bodily harm and handling stolen goods.

The lower court had acquitted him of two charges but found him guilty of robbery with violence.

Dissatisfied with the conviction and sentence, Mr Onunga filed an appeal on August 7, 2023, which was lodged on January 29, 2024. He argued that the trial court erred in law and fact in proving the charges.

However, Justice Roselyn Aburili overturned the lower court's July 2023 conviction, citing insufficient evidence.

“The evidence presented by the prosecution was not sufficient enough to sustain his conviction on the charge of robbery with violence. Prosecution witness (PW1) initially testified that eight people accompanied the appellant during the attack, but later stated that there were six,” said Justice Aburili.

The judge also noted that PW3, the investigating officer and one of the arresting officers, listed an inventory of items recovered from the appellant, none of which matched the items stolen from the complainant.

She further noted that PW1's testimony was not corroborated by any other prosecution witness, and that the recovered goods did not include the stolen items.

Consequently, the judge emphasised that the conflict took place in a public place, yet the prosecution failed to present any witnesses to corroborate PW1's testimony.

“The appellant was very firm and consistent in his testimony, stating that he got into a fight at a bar and was separated by the security, PW1, who then escorted them out,” she said.

In addition, on April 24, 2023, the complainant in the second count of assault causing bodily harm informed the court that he wished to withdraw his complaint, resulting in the withdrawal of the charges.