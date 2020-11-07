County demolishes businessman’s house in Sh5.4 million rent dispute

The Kisumu devolved government made good its threat when it demolished a house belonging to Erick Okeyo, a businessman, over Sh5.4 million rent.

Acting city manager Abala Wanga said the demolition would pave the way for the construction of the county assembly speaker’s house.

The building is expected to cost Sh35 million.

A bulldozer brought down the gate and fence before tearing the house down.

More than 30 county enforcement officers were around as the demolition went on.

“Mr Okeyo is a rogue tenant and we are still following him for damages in the law suit and rent arrears,” Mr Wanga said.

Mr Okeyo who is also the chairperson of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority, was among senior government officials and politicians given eviction notices for failing to pay rent.

Others were Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo and Mrs Pamela Olang’o, the wife of former county secretary Olang’o Onudi.

Contacted, Mr Okeyo said he is shocked by what the county government “has done to a house I have lived in for more than 15 years”.

“A responsible authority would have had the courtesy to address the issues I highlighted in the letter to the acting city manager acting manager. It is like a dog forgetting that it has an owner,” the businessman said.