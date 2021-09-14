Kisumu building owner, contractor to face manslaughter charges

Mamboleo, Kisumu County

The site of the building that collapsed in Mamboleo, Kisumu on September 13, 2021, killing three people. The owner and the contractor will be charged in court on Friday.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Angeline Ochieng

The owner of the ill-fated two-storey building that collapsed in Mamboleo, Kisumu County on Monday, together with the contractor, will be charged in court on Friday.

