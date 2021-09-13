Building collapses in Kisumu, unknown number feared trapped

A two-storey building under construction collapsed in Mamboleo, Kisumu County, on Monday, leaving three people dead.

Mr Amos Musau, the National Construction Authority's Central Nyanza regional coordinator, said he suspects the collapse had to do with the design of the building which was being constructed in a swampy area.

He said builders often go against plans approved by authorities, leading to such tragedies.

According to accounts of witnesses and those rescued from the site, more than 10 people suffered injuries and were taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Some who sustained head cuts were stitched at the scene in two ambulances.

The site where a two-storey building collapsed in Mamboleo area, Kisumu County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Three bodies recovered

A police report said the bodies of three people were pulled out of the rubble.

The three were identified as 25-year-old Florence Odhiambo, 29-year-old Victor Odhiambo and 30-year-old Beatrice Awuor Mumbe. They were food vendors who served workers at the construction site.

Police said no other person was unaccounted for and that the bodies were taken to the mortuary at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Kisumu County Commander Kipkirui Ng’eno said the owner of the building was still at large.

"The contractor named Gilbert Aono has been arrested," the police report said, adding he was taken to Kondele police station.

The site where a two-storey building collapsed in Mamboleo area, Kisumu County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

What happened

There were at least 60 workers at the construction site, according to Mr Vincent Odhiambo and Mr Jared Otieno, who have been working there.

Mr Odhiambo said workers were laying a slab for the third floor when the incident happened abruptly.

"We did not see it coming. We just felt the building shake and as it slowly crumbled. Everyone scampered for safety, hurting themselves in the process," he said.

Some people were on the ground floor having lunch served by food vendors.

Two hours later, a shocked Mr Odhiambo could not locate a colleague he was with on the third floor.

He said among those who were rescued from the rubble was a woman and her two-year-old child.

By 7pm, a multi-agency team comprising the County Government of Kisumu, Red Cross, police and medics was still combing through the debris.

Rescue efforts at site of collapsed building in Kisumu

Recent building collapses

The incident is only the latest in the country.

A building was brought down in Kinoo a week ago after it sunk into the ground amid construction.

In another incident, three people died after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Gachie, Kiambu County on August 30.