Boda boda rider stabs boy to death in fight over remote control

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Stephen Opiyo, alias Chopper, is said to have differed with one of the boys over a remote control as they watched a movie in Rae village, Kisumu East Sub-county on Saturday night.

A boda boda operator is being held by police in Kisumu County for stabbing two teenagers, killing one and severely injuring the other.

