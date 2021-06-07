Benga artistes’ performance at Madaraka Day fete sparks internet buzz

The charged and memorable performances by Luo benga artistes during the 58th Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu continues to stimulate fans days after the event.

Though they were allocated only four minutes to do what they know best, the outstanding display of talent by a group of five musicians did not disappoint, prompting President Uhuru Kenyatta and his guests to unleash dance moves of their own to their song “Wazalendo”.

The live gig at Kisumu International Stadium also turned wild the multigenerational audience, with diverse and ecstatic fans cheering on as the musicians heaped praise on President Kenyatta and his administrations’ development record.

President Uhuru Kenyatta dances to live performances during Madaraka Day celebrations at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Just one week after the Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC) uploaded the song on its YouTube channel, the recorded performance is causing a buzz on the internet, with over 180,000 views as of Monday.

Different generations

While the team was a mix of benga musicians from different generations and skill sets, this did not hinder them from crafting a piece that appealed to a variety of audiences.

The song featured Osito Kalle, Linet Aluoch Pamba, Dola Kabarry, Javoh Kamica and Ongoro Jakarachuonyo.

It is perhaps the outstanding vocal performance of Osito Kalle that moved the more than 3,000 people in the audience to their feet and jig to the patriotic song.

Dressed in a blue African suit and donning dark shades complete with a dollar symbol bling, the “Asembo Piny Maber” hit maker kicked the show with a blaze of flames when he strutted forward and set the tempo by hailing President Kenyatta’s leadership style.

“I was thrilled and energised when the President and his guests took to the podium as the frenzied crowd cheered me and danced to our tune,” the 63-year-old said.

Lit the stadium

For about 30 seconds that he held the microphone, the man with a penchant for love songs lit the stadium as other team members maintained the pulse throughout the four-minute presentation.

While the younger generation might not have heard of the benga maestro, who began his music career in 1977, the opportunity to perform at the national event has rekindled memories of his old days and justified why he still deserves a space in the crowded scene of Luo musicians.

The selection of Javoh Kamica, a relatively young musician, to be part of the team bestowed him a double excitement.

“Other than being excited with having an opportunity to entertain the President, I did not believe that I was going to sing alongside my role model (Osito Kalle), whose songs I listened to when I was growing up,” he said.

Various leaders dancing during the Madaraka Day celebrations. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Javoh, who was picked in an elaborate audition conducted by PPMC, managed to edge out a number of artistes.

“I was excited when I was called two days after my audition that I had qualified,” says the Kisumu-based artiste.

Linet Aluoch Pamba, for her part, says it was intense putting together the song weeks to the fete.

“This was a team effort and we kept pushing each other to bring our best under the guidance of PPMC,” said the artiste with19 albums to her name.

Ongoro Jakarachuonyo has also produced a number of hit songs including “Riziki”, “Kendu Bay”, and “Anyango Bilima”.

Some of the popular songs by Dola Kabarry, who leads Orchestra Super Haki Haki band, are "Iwacho Awacha", "Adundo Mum", "Sella" and "Pamela Atoti".

Wuod Fibi, one of the producers of the songs presented during Madaraka Day, lauded PPMC for enabling the local artistes to showcase Luo tradition and culture through music.

“Without any bias or only considering people perceived as celebrities, the commission allowed all artistes to display their talent through auditions,” he said.

Talent

He pointed out that the experience and talent of the benga artistes made it easier for them to finish the song and have the video recorded on time.

To take benga music to the next level, the popular Luo music whizz and producer plans to bring together various musicians from the Luo community to do a collabo that transcends all generations.

“Despite the short time that we had to piece the song together, ‘Wazalendo’ has proved to us that Luo Nyanza can be a music powerhouse,” he said.

He pointed out that diversity in talent can be harnessed to bring out the best from everyone and ensure fans are in sync.