Kisumu

Prime

Benga artistes’ performance at Madaraka Day fete sparks internet buzz

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Despite being allocated only four minutes to do what they know best, the super display of talent by a group of five musicians did not disappoint and saw President Uhuru Kenyatta and his guests unleash some dance moves as their Wazalendo song rented the air.

The charged and memorable performances by Luo benga artistes during the 58th Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu continues to stimulate fans days after the event.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Manhunt launched after Mombasa teen kills father

  2. Alarm as 15 bodies fished from Murang'a rivers in two months

  3. Bee farmers oppose proposed law

  4. Culture impeding family planning uptake in West Pokot

  5. 97 arrested in crackdown on illegal pharmacies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.