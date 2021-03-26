Attempts to deny student from sitting KCSE thwarted

St Barnabas Girls Secondary School, Kombewa, in Kisumu County where a female student was allegedly expelled by the school principal who also attempted to block her from sitting KCSE. 

Photo credit: Jacob Owiti | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • School stigmatised Form Form candidate over claims that she attempted to commit suicide. 
  • The student's father blamed the school principal of failing to hear their side of the story.

The government is investigating an incident where a secondary school principal from Kisumu County reportedly conspired to block a Form Four candidate from sitting her final examination, citing her mental health. 

