Allies urge ODM to give Governor Nyong'o direct ticket

Allies of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o have called on the ODM party to consider issuing him with a direct ticket and save the resources for Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns.

Led by Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, they cautioned against conducting party primaries to please an individual at the expense of the bigger goal of ensuring Mr Odinga’s victory.

“There is every indication that Governor Nyong’o will triumph over his sole competitor,” he said on Wednesday during the launch of the Sh600 million Uhuru Business Park market complex in Kisumu.

Dr Owili pointed out that the opinion poll commissioned by the party’s National Elections Board indicated that Governor Nyong’o garnered 90 per cent against 5 per cent for former East African Community chief administrative secretary Ken Obura.

“We should not waste money in areas where there is a clear winner but instead channel the funds to ODM and Azimio la Umoja campaigns ahead of August 9 General Election,” he said.

He called on Mr Odinga’s supporters to rally behind his fifth presidential bid to ensure he becomes President.

“It is unfortunate that some people are using the proceeds of ill-gotten funds to create confusion and scuttle Mr Odinga’s chances,” he said.

“If there is any money for nominations, it should be channelled to ODM and the Azimio coalition to help in getting votes for Mr Odinga,” he said.

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda, echoing this sentiment, said Prof Nyong'o and Siaya Senator James Orengo should not be subjected to party primaries, because they need to concentrate their efforts on the national campaigns.

"Mr Odinga, alongside Prof Nyong'o and Mr Orengo, have fought so hard for this country and should be recognised for that," he said

Milimani Market MCA Seth Kanga also backed the proposal to award Prof Nyong'o a direct ticket.

Governor Nyong'o is on the seven-member team spearheading Mr Odinga’s presidential campaigns.

Called the Advisory Council, it is the equivalent of the 2007 “Pentagon” team and is expected to work on a grand manifesto and a winning strategy to marshal support across the country for the ODM leader.