Agony as nurses and clinicians go without salary for three months

Faces kisumu

Family AIDS Care and Education Services (Faces) Director Patrick Oyaro addresses journalists during the launch of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis at Acacia Hotel in Kisumu County on July 11, 2017. 


Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Hundreds of nurses and clinicians working under the Family AIDs Care & Education Services (Faces) project in Kisumu County health department have gone without salary for the past three months.

