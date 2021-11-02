Agony as nurses and clinicians go without salary for three months

Hundreds of nurses and clinicians working under the Family AIDs Care & Education Services (Faces) project in Kisumu County health department have gone without salary for the past three months.

The staff who spoke to Nation.Africa on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised said they are demoralised working in county hospitals.

Sometimes the staff are told the donor funding is delayed, while at times they are not given a reason all together for the delays.

Usually, the funds wired from the donor go through the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) then the county government pays the contracted staff. If there’s a delay, the county generates timesheets and payslips to Kemri then to the donor.

Acting Health Executive Gregory Ganda said they are aware of the suffering the nurses are going through due to the delays. “The Faces project is starting a new programme. Because of the transition period there has been a delay in payment of contracted health workers,” said Dr Ganda.

He said one of the partners has pulled out while another has come on board. “We have addressed this issue with the health workers, they are aware. In fact, some of them pulled out of the programme.”

“We told the rest to be patient as their payment will eventually be made. The money was wired from the US two weeks ago. It has to pass through Kemri before it reaches the county government.”

He urged the health workers to be patient a bit, observing that they will get their pay by next week.

A nurse narrated to the Nation how her rented house has been locked with her items inside for non-payment of rent for two months.

“We are suffering. I have been forced to move back to my mother’s house. I can no longer pay rent, the landlord kicked me out of the house,” she said.

The health workers have appealed to Governor Anyang Nyong’o to intervene and have them paid.

Faces programme was launched in September 2004 through a collaboration between Kemri and the University of California San Francisco.

It set out to provide and strengthen comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate health services for HIV-affected families in Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Nairobi counties.