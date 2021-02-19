A brave, new car-free world for Kisumu City

Kisumu

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o (centre), accompanied by city board members, walk down Oginga Odinga Street on February 16, 2021 during the launch of the car-free day initiative.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • From March 30, he said, no public service vehicles will be allowed into the CBD.
  • Eventually, the Kisumu bus stage will be relocated to Nyamasaria by the end of the year.

Motorists will not be allowed into downtown Kisumu every Tuesday, if plans by the county government to have car-free day in the central business district are approved by the assembly.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Sh750m mega dams in northern counties to reduce water scarcity

  2. Mandera police fail to link 3 suspects to terrorism

  3. Man in court for rape after luring woman with fake job offer

  4. Baringo chaos: EACC summons speaker and 13 MCAs

    Baringo County Assembly

  5. A brave, new car-free world for Kisumu City

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.