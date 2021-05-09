5 arrested in hunt for suspected terrorists in Kisumu

Vehicles are pictured in a traffic jam in Kisumu County as police searched on May 9, 2021 for suspected terrorists said to have sneaked into the county.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The suspects were arrested in a two-day operation by a multi-agency team of officers from Kisumu and Nairobi.

Police in Kisumu have arrested five people in an operation to flush out suspected terrorists believed to have sneaked into the country.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Miraa traders face Sh5m loss as Somalia blocks cargo at JKIA

  2. Dozens displaced as rivers swell

  3. Fishermen threaten to disrupt Lamu Port opening

  4. PRIME Missing Woman. Stolen Phone. A grave.

  5. The fascinating history of how Nairobi residents named their slums

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.