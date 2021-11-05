Leaders mourn retired ACK Bishop Francis Mwayi Abiero

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Arch-Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit led faithful in mourning the late Retired Bishop of Maseno South Diocese Francis Mwayi Abiero at his requiem mass held at St Stephens Cathedral in Kisumu on Friday.

Arch Bishop Ole Sapit eulogised the late bishop as a dedicated man of the cloth who devotedly served the church.

"The late Bishop Mwayi Abiero was called to be with the Lord while actively serving in the church," Arch-Bishop Sapit said, urging church leaders to emulate his deeds.

Bishop Abiero, who served as the ACK Maseno South Diocese Bishop until his retirement in 2018, collapsed and died on October 29, 2021 while attending a church service in Nairobi.

Political leaders gave the funeral a wide berth, with Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o delivering his speech through Kisumu County executive for Education John Awiti.

The county boss eulogised the bishop as a man who stood against injustices in the society. The governor also praised him as a dedicated leader who used the pulpit to “advocate for democratic space.”

He said Mr Mwayi steered the society and diocese to greater heights over the last 24 years of his church service.

Other church leaders, family and friends described him as a leader who served with integrity and treated everyone equally.

The bishop who died at 68 was reportedly diagnosed of Covid-19 in early September 2021 but was treated.

He had even attended a church service in Kisumu ACK after recovery. Until his death, he was survived by his mama Alice Adhiambo Abiero and six children.