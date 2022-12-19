Kisumu, Oklahoma City in talks to create jobs, improve infrastructure in the lakeside city

Kisumu City and Oklahoma City in the United States of America have begun discussions geared towards improving infrastructural services, boosting investment and creating job opportunities in the lakeside city.

Mr Roger Godwin, Warr Acre-Vice Mayor of Oklahoma, who led a delegation in Kisumu, said they will share resources and synergies to enhance the growth of enterprise.

“This is geared towards making Kisumu a sister city to Oklahoma,” he said shortly after meeting Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga last week.

Mr Wanga noted that the collaboration will enable Kisumu to capacity build and tap into the exchange programme opportunities.

“Among others, our discussions focused on a variety of things including renewable energy, infrastructure development and ongoing greening citywide initiative that aims to plant at least three million trees by 2025,” he said.

The programme is being implemented through the support and participation of the residents, county staff and leaders as well as sponsors from the corporate industry.

“Other than turning the city green and improving its forest cover, the exercise will go a long way in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change like droughts and floods,” said Mr Wanga.

He noted that the development of eco-friendly urban green spaces and road canopies is part of upscaling the beautification of the central business district.

Maisha Project founder Beatrice Atieno Williamson who is lobbying the partnership said she will organise a visit for Kisumu delegates to the United States in May 2023 to learn from best practices in Oklahoma City.

“As a person who was born and bred in Kisumu, I am planning to take another delegation to the country where I have shared half of my life since I went there 20 years ago,” she said.