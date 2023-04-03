Ex-Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda: I took loans to finance my elections and lost

For many elected leaders, power is sweet, but life after losing such privileges is always painful and frustrating.

Betrayal and isolation by friends and supporters come soon after losing power.

Former Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda spoke to Nation.Africa about his experience during the 2022 election campaigns and losing his seat.

The former legislator no longer attracts youths who used to accompany him to public events.

Some of his allies have since switched allegiance and are rallying behind some elected leaders.

Speaking in Seme during the burial of Kisumu businesswoman Hilda Okethi on Saturday, Mr Ouda said the 2022 campaigns were expensive.

“My pockets were hurting and I took loans to fund the campaigns. At some point, my friends deserted me,” said Mr Ouda adding that he did not challenge the election of Dr Joshua Oron.

On loyalty to the Orange Democratic Movement, Mr Ouda said no amount of persecution, frustration or disappointments would make him abandon or betray the party.

MP Fred Ouda slammed over motion to block DP Ruto from vying in 2022

A few weeks ago the former legislator stated that despite being disappointed by ODM, he would not join former elected leaders to meet the Head of State President William Ruto at State House.

“Your mother can punish you to an extent that you curse her and wish to run away. But before I do so, I ask myself what am I going to get from this new foster mother,” he posed.

He has asked his supporters to remain firm. He says those who have deserted him are like his sons who have gone to town to fend for themselves.

“I plead with my supporters not to fight among themselves because things will soon be fine,” said Mr Ouda who hopes to recapture his Kisumu Central parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Elections.

The sitting MP Dr Oron is said to be eyeing the Kisumu gubernatorial seat in 2027.

“I have heard that Dr Oron is going for the governorship of Kisumu, I support this because if he runs, it means I will have an upper hand,” said Mr Ouda.

The Kisumu Central parliamentary seat is among the few where the incumbents have not been able to serve for two terms.

Mr Ouda’s political journey started as a Member of the Siaya County Assembly. He contested the Kisumu Central parliamentary seat in 2017 and won.

On June 23, 2015, Ouda the then Central Gem MCA stripped to protest against an alleged tweet by then deputy president William Ruto. According to him, the tweet allegedly insulted ODM leader Raila Odinga.

It later turned out that the offensive tweet originated from a parody Twitter account, but that was after Ouda’s outrageous act had propelled him to fame.

The MP once again hit the headlines when he chained himself at the gates of the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission offices in Kisumu.

It is believed that his theatrics could have earned him the Orange party’s ticket which later saw him clinch the Kisumu Central parliamentary seat in the 2017 General Election.

His supporters would later nickname him 'Dugi dugi nyororo' (chained while naked).

But Mr Ouda is not new to controversy. On February 27, 2014, he was suspended from attending assembly sessions in Siaya after he was allegedly involved in a fistfight with another MCA.

He was also listed among the MPs who made the least contributions to debates in the National Assembly.

During the 2022 elections, he was pegging his re-election on his development track record as the incumbent MP but this did not work in his favour.

Many people feel his rapid political rise, his utterances, party dynamics and overconfidence might have led to his downfall. Some political analysts say he might have underestimated his opponent.