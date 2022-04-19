Zaheer: I am being discriminated on clan basis

Wrangling among UDA candidates in Kisii County over clan affiliations is threatening the gains the party may have made in the region.

The party’s Nyaribari Chache candidate Zaheer Jhanda accuses UDA governor candidate Ezekiel Machogu of isolating him because he does not belong to Mr Machogu’s Boguche clan.

He said Mr Machogu is ganging up with his Boguche clansmen, who include Azimio la Umoja parliamentary candidate Richard Tong'i and Samuel Apoko, to frustrate his chances of clinching the constituency’s seat in the August elections.

"I am not one who practises clannism. Machogu, whom I’m in the same party with, goes behind my back and questions Nyaribari residents why they love me so much. He then goes on to tell them to vote for leaders from the Boguche clan, who are Richard Tong'i and Samuel Apoko," Mr Jhanda claimed recently.

Although Mr Machogu does not come from Nyaribari Chache, he belongs to the Boguche clan, which runs from Nyaribari Chache all the way to Nyaribari Masaba.

The reason is that the former Nyaribari constituency, when it was split to create Chache and Masaba, also split all its clans in the two new constituencies.

Mr Jhanda does not want to be associated with any clan.

Boguche is one of the smaller clans in both Nyaribari Masaba and Nyaribari Chache. However, it has produced some of the top leaders in Kisii who have served in key government positions for a long time.

It is home to prominent politicians and the crème of academia in Kisii, including Prof Sam Ongeri, the incumbent senator.

"Kenya is a democracy and people have the freedom to say whatever they want," said Mr Machogu in response to Mr Jhanda’s remarks.

The feud between Mr Machogu and the Nyaribari Chache UDA candidate will no doubt complicate things for the seasoned former provincial administrator-turned-politician to clinch the Kisii County governor’s seat.

Mr Machogu, soft-spoken and eschewing controversy, had been leading what initially was a mistakenly organised UDA team until the claims of clannism broke out.

Clan politics is an emotive issue in Kisii, and particularly in the two constituencies of Nyaribari Chache and Nyaribari Masaba.

Kamba nane

In the past, politics evolved around the majority clan, which is loosely christened “Kamba Nane”. This is a conglomeration of eight sub-clans bound together to form one formidable unit that usually fights to preserve the leadership among themselves against those known as “Abako” (in-laws).

The Abako clans include Boguche and Botondo. The Abako have in the past convinced the dominant “Kamba Nane” into supporting one of their own in a well-calculated political matrix of divide and rule.

For instance, Prof Ongeri was able to play on this by assuring the “Kamba Nane” that they would be safe under his leadership and ensured the sons and daughters of the clan were appointed to key positions when he served as Cabinet minister.

The other trick that worked well for Prof Ongeri’s long survival in Nyaribari politics is that while he was MP in Masaba, the late Simeon Nyachae was MP in Chache, hence balancing the clan equation.

The politics of clans will certainly be detrimental both to the MP aspirant and the gubernatorial candidate. It remains to be seen how DP Ruto will navigate the turbulent waters of Nyaribari politics to reconcile the warring factions.

Mr Machogu is one of the latest entrants in UDA from Kisii. His entry as governor aspirant and team leader rattled some former party diehards, pushing them out.

Among those who quit were the national treasurer, Omingo Magara, and Anthony Kibagendi, the former director for youth affairs in the office of the DP

Mr Magara is now seeking the Kisii senator’s seat on a Jubilee ticket while Mr Kibagendi bagged the ODM ticket for Kitutu Chache South.

Given the sensitivity of clan politics and the need to balance representation in Kisii, sharing positions before the elections has been the most harmonious way of avoiding conflict.