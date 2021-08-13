Lake Okari
Ondari Ogega| Nation Media Group

Kisii

Prime

Why Kisii's Lake Okari is at risk of disappearing

By  Ruth Mbula

The little-known Lake Okari in Getobo village, Marani Sub County in Kisii County is on the verge of disappearing due to increased human and geological activities around it.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.