Why Kisii's Lake Okari is at risk of disappearing

The little-known Lake Okari in Getobo village, Marani Sub County in Kisii County is on the verge of disappearing due to increased human and geological activities around it.

Nothing shows there was once a lake there -- vegetation has covered it, making it invisible, though it is still a major water reservoir.

Villagers have dug many trenches around the lake to direct water to their farms, which has made the soils loose and when it rains, silting occurs. The fact that it is located at the Manga escarpment makes it worse -- all the loose soils from the Manga hills find their way into the small lake, filling it even more.

The escarpment, which covers about 100 acres, offers beautiful scenery and is about an hour’s drive from Kisii town. The Manga cliff is the natural and undisputable boundary of Kitutu Chache North Constituency in Kisii County and Kitutu Masaba in Nyamira.

Geologists say it is one of the three natural water bodies in Nyanza that feeds rivers, springs and boreholes in the region and beyond.

Chief Geologist and Director of Infrastructure Maintenance in Kisii County Cleophas Manyara explained that the lake was formed in 1965 through a process known as crustal deformation.

“Lake Victoria and Simbi Nyaima, which are in the neighbouring Homa Bay County, were also formed this way. Crustal deformation is whereby rocks subside or bend downwards due to heavy weight on them to create a reservoir,” said Mr Manyara.

He said geological changes had impacted the size of the lake, which now measures 50 by 70 feet from about 100 by 100 feet.

“The geological changes may have further impact on the lake in the years to come,” he says.

Mr Manyara says that the lake, which has been reducing in size over the years, may not be the same in years to come due to geological changes.

The vegetation covered Lake Okari in Getobo village in Marani Kisii on August 11,2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

He noted that the same geological activities caused a large crack on the earth’s surface in Narok County in 2018.

Mr Hezor Makori, a clan elder, says the lake is no longer useful, and locals have encroached on it as they try to secure the little available land.

"The lake had plenty of fish in the past," he noted.

Kisii is experiencing diminishing land sizes due to the high population of people, hence the pressure to secure any free land.

“We have tilled land up to the lake. Heavy rains here have caused siltation, hence its reduced size. It is called a lake, but there is nothing to show for it. It had no outlet, so we dug trenches around it to help drain water,” said Mr Makori as he explained how the whole area used to flood during rainy seasons before they dug trenches to help drain the water.

He noted that at the time of its formation, an old man by the name Okari lived 200 metres from its location and it was named after him.

“This place was once flat, one morning, people found out that they could neither open nor close their doors. Their houses had started to sink and the earth around them had become weak. The government moved them to the Borabu scheme to save their lives. They live there to date. What remains here is just their farms,” said 65-year-old Makori.

The clan elder explains that locals have planted eucalyptus trees, known to consume a lot of water, around the lake to help reduce water levels.

“This has helped the land here to become viable for agriculture. This tree species has helped a lot, it would have been difficult to reach the lake point here today were it not for these trees which have sucked water from the surrounding land,” said Mr Makori.

Kisii University Vice Chancellor John Akama, who has keen interest in the evolution, culture and history of the Abagusii, said the tremors that have been experienced in the area in the past few years are a geological confirmation that the underlying rocks and underground activities are same as those around volcanic escarpments.

The vegetation covered Lake Okari in Getobo village in Marani Kisii on August 11,2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

“In future, there may be major volcanic activities here,” he said, noting that Marani is prone to landslides. Last year, residents of Riabotenene and Nyabworoba villages were left homeless after their land started sinking due to continued landslides. It left 150 people displaced.

Clear fault lines running for kilometres from the Manga hills down to the villages in the valley were seen.

Landslides in the area happened in 1964, 1974, 2019 and 2020.

In last year's case, the Nyamokomba stream burst and became a river.

"The county government has invited experts from the Department of Mines and Geology to visit some of the sites prone to landslides like Nyabworoba in Kitutu Chache North with a view to establishing whether the places are habitable," said Kisii County Governor James Ongwae at the time.

Residents want Lake Okari protected by the government and used as a pre-historic and tourist site.