Western Kenya hit by earth tremor

Kisii

An aerial view of Kisii town.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

An earth tremor hit parts of the country in the wee hours of Thursday morning causing panic among those who felt it.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three arrested over Trans Mara clashes

  2. Natembeya, Rift Valley security chiefs take Covid jab

  3. Wildfire burns more houses in Turkana village

  4. Untold suffering for thousands of Lamu villagers over acute water shortage

  5. Wildfire burns houses in Turkana village

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.