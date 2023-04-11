Two suspects in Kisii court over murder of Mecheo Secondary School teacher

Two suspects linked to the killing of a secondary school teacher in Nyamira County were on Tuesday arraigned before a Kisii Court.

The suspects are accused of murdering Thomson Ndege on Sunday night inside a restaurant in Mosocho. Detectives say they have CCTV footage of the killing.

Cyprian Karuru and Pauline Moraa were accused of murdering the Mecheo Secondary School deputy principal.

Detectives have linked the murder of the teacher to a love triangle.

Detectives asked the Kisii Law Courts Magistrate Wa Kugwa Wahinya to allow them to detain the suspects for 14 days.

However, the court granted the officers four days to complete their investigation. The case will continue on April 14, 2023, for plea-taking.

"The two will be detained at Nyanchwa Police Station pending investigation. They will appear in this court on Friday," said the magistrate.

Moraa’s lawyer Humphrey Mageto opposed the application by the detectives saying his client is a civil savant who is required to be at work. Moraa is a nurse at Marani Sub County Hospital.

The lawyer said his client will be always available whenever she is needed to assist with the investigations.

“My client is a civil servant, detaining her for all these days will interfere with her work schedule,” said Mr Mageto.

The teacher’s body was found on Sunday at Mosocho in Kitutu Chache South with stab wounds in the abdomen and head.

The teacher’s friends said he had left his home at around 7pm to attend a friend’s fundraiser in Mosocho.

The Gekomu Seventh Day Adventist Church elder had spent his day in church.