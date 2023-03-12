Two footballers die after being struck by lightning while playing in Kisii

Two football players died after they were struck by lightning while playing in a friendly match in Kisii County on Saturday.

Sammy Musa, 20, and Joshua Nyangaresi, 21, lost their lives during a friendly duel between local teams Manyansi FC and Nyagiti FC at Manyansi playgrounds in Kitutu Chache North Constituency.

Two more players were injured but are in stable conditions after being rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Nyamira County, according to Kitutu Chache North Football Kenya Federation chairman Evans Akang’a.

“They were playing while it was raining. It is quite unfortunate that they lost their lives while playing a game that they loved most. As federation officials, we send our condolences to the affected families,” said Mr Akang’a.

The friendly duel was between local teams Manyansi FC and Nyagiti FC. The players who lost their lives were identified as Sammy Musa, 20 and Joshua Nyangaresi, 21.

Mr Akang’a appealed to the government to install lightning arrestors in primary schools and other public areas to reduce such cases. Match organisers mostly use local primary schools as playgrounds.

“There is no FIFA law that says play must stop when it is raining, not unless the pitch is soaked with water to a point that players find it difficult to pass the ball. We, therefore, ask our authorities to ensure lightning arresters are installed in schools, churches, and other buildings to reduce such cases from recurring,” said Mr Akang’a.