Three Nyamweya campaign workers die in road accident

Three people who were part of Kisii County governor candidate Manson Nyamweya’s campaign team have died in a road accident.

Sources said the driver of the vehicle carrying them was trying to avoid a collision with a pedestrian crossing the road and an approaching motorbike.

The vehicle veered off the road and rolled several times, fatally injuring three of its five passengers.

The two who survived with minor injuries were rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The crash occurred at Nyambunwa, near Nyamesocho Secondary School, on Tuesday, July 26.

Following the accident, Mr Nyamweya, the Kenya National Congress (KNC) party leader, halted his campaigns for two days in order to join the community in mourning his supporters and friends.

Passionate believers

He described the departed supporters as passionate believers in his cause.

“It is with profound disbelief and sorrow that I received the shocking news of the loss of three of my very close supporters,” he said.

“On behalf of my family and the KNC party, I register my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the late Joel Ositu, Seth Omambia and Stephen Makori.”

He added: “We have lost our sons, three gallant men who were dedicated in their work to ensure I win the forthcoming elections.