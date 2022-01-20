The pain of driving in Kisii town

Traffic along the road connecting Daraja Mbili market and Daraja Moja in Kisii on January 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula  &  Steve Mokaya

When Jeremiah Ontiri flew from the US to Kenya in December last year, he thought he would be driving in Kisii, his hometown, for the duration of his visit.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.