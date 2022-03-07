Several injured as fighting erupts along Narok-Kisii border

Narok and Kisii counties conflict

Police keep watch during a peace meeting at the border of Narok and Kisii counties. Several people are nursing injuries sustained during a fight between members of two communities living along the border.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Several people are nursing injuries sustained during a fight between members of two communities living along the border of Narok and Kisii counties.

