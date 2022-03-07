Several injured as fighting erupts along Narok-Kisii border

Several people are nursing injuries sustained during a fight between members of two communities living along the border of Narok and Kisii counties.

Youths from the Maasai and Kisii communities living along the Mapashi-Magenche border have been fighting since Sunday.

A prolonged border conflict, double land leasing, underutilised land and cane burning are among the issues that have sparked the fight.

However, the region has had perennial conflicts, with fights flaring up due to small triggers.

Learning was disrupted in several schools along the border, but security was beefed up to ensure Class 8 candidates sat their national examinations.

Burning of cane and fighting intensified on Monday as security chiefs from the two counties held a peace meeting in Mapashi Sub-Location, the epicentre of the chaos.

Youths from one of the communities who had attended the peace meeting were forced to rush and join their colleagues who were fighting up in the hills.

Fighting amid peace meeting

In total show of defiance, impunity and disregard of the law, the warriors torched cane, wailed and screamed as they fought in the hills and as security chiefs went on with their meeting.

Tension is high along the border with security officers calling for a ceasefire.

Kisii County Commissioner Allan Machari and his Narok counterpart Isaac Masinde, who led other officers in a mission to find peace, said they are yet to establish the number of youths injured.

"Several people have been injured and are receiving treatment in various hospitals in Kisii and Narok counties. We are yet to establish the acreage of cane burnt," said Mr Machari.

Mr Masinde said they are working to look for solutions to the fights.

"We want long-lasting peace here. This is unacceptable,” he said, noting that they are hunting down people inciting others to fight.

He explained that those who torched the sugarcane, their financiers and coordinators will be arrested.

Appeal to elders

The two administrators called on elders from the two communities to talk to the warring youths to stop the fight.

"Let us take charge as elders to stop the fighting and promote peace," said Mr Masinde.

Mr Machari said security has been beefed up in the area, with a contingent of police officers drawn from the General Serve Unit, Kenya Police and Administration Police patrolling the volatile area.

"The government has intensified security patrols along the border area to ensure that law and order is maintained," said the Kisii county commissioner.

The two administrators called on residents from both counties to identify criminal elements among them, noting that they were responsible for the disruption of peace.

"We are asking residents to help us with investigations. Let them report any criminal elements and incidents to the police. Those whose sugarcane plantations were torched should report to the relevant authorities for action to be taken," said Mr Masinde.

The security chiefs later headed to Trans Mara Sugar Company to plead with the management to harvest the burnt cane.

"We want to mitigate the loss suffered by farmers by calling upon the management of the Trans Mara Sugar Company to harvest the burnt cane as soon as possible to avoid total loss for the affected farmers. We are also asking them to harvest the mature cane,” said Mr Machari.

Keiyian Ward Rep Mark Mukut condemned the fight, saying that it was shameful that their children were in the battle field while others were sitting their exams.