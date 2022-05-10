Seven now get ODM greenlight to run

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has upheld the nomination of seven individuals to represent the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in their respective electoral areas.

On Tuesday, ODM National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma said in a notice: "The central Committee met on Sunday 8, May 2022, reviewed the cases pursuant to the directions issued by the Tribunals and guided by the Rules 8(b) and 23(2) of the Party Primaries and Nomination Rules on the Direct nominations, nominated candidates listed in the table.”

Those who won the petitions in constituencies include Mr Timothy Wanyonyi (Westlands), Ms Amina Laura (Malindi), Mr Patrick Osero (Borabu) and Mr Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga).

In wards, Mr Kennedy Swaka (Gatina, Nairobi), Samuel Onyango (Railways, Kisumu) and Eunice Apiyo (Central Kanyamkago, Migori County) won the petitions.

Mr Wanyonyi was ODM's governor candidate in Nairobi but dropped his bid after consensus talks in the Azimio coalition that saw Jubilee's candidate Polycarp Igathe awarded the ticket.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) had nullified the nomination of Mr Wanyonyi after his competitor, Mr Michael Gumo, moved to court to challenge ODM's decision to nominate him.

Mr Wanyonyi's certificate was also nullified, with the tribunal directing ODM to conduct fresh nominations within 72 hours.

Mr Atandi's nomination ticket had been challenged by Dr Nicholas Ochogo.

Dr Ochogo filed a petition under a certificate of urgency with the tribunal after the Orange party’s disputes tribunal upheld Mr Atandi’s win in the April 13 nominations.

In the petition, ODM and Mr Atandi were the first and second respondents. This was the second petition challenging Mr Atandi’s win.

In his petition Mr Ochogo wanted ODM to nullify the nomination and offer him a direct ticket to contest in the August polls.

In the ruling delivered on April 30, the PPDT gave the elections board 72 hours to conduct fresh nominations in Alego Usonga. The party did not obey the directive.

In Mr Osero's case, his win had been contested by his close competitor, Dr Nyandoro Kambi, at both the ODM tribunal and later at the PPDT.

The former close associate of Deputy President William Ruto garnered 5,150 votes to beat Dr Kambi, who received 2,208 in the nominations held last month.

Dr Kambi, aggrieved by the declaration of Mr Osero as ODM’s nominee, filed a complaint before the party’s appeals tribunal. The application was dismissed by the tribunal on April 27.

Certificate of urgency

Unsatisfied with the decision of the ODM tribunal, he proceeded to the PPDT under a certificate of urgency together with an application seeking interim relief.

Dr Kambi argued that the election did not meet the standards set in articles 81 and 38 of the Constitution as read with sections 83 of the Elections Act, 2011.

“I was never supplied with forms 9A and 10A as required under the ODM’s Party Tribunal and Nomination Rules, 2921, despite request in writing. ODM’s Appeals Tribunal was first scheduled to deliver its decision on April 24, 2022 but only did so three days later,” said Dr Kambi.

The complainant noted that the matter before the ODM tribunal was undefended by the party and the constituency’s returning officer yet the party’s appeals tribunal nonetheless dismissed the complaint.

“That the election was not by secret ballot, there was no civic education, the presiding officers were openly biased, stations did not open until 10am; some voters were allowed to vote without producing original IDs, and that the party register was not used in the election,” said Dr Kambi.

He added that one Mr David Osano, Mr Osero’s chief campaigner, conducted the election on behalf of ODM and that one Mr Philip Ataya was allowed to the polling station with a mobile gadget that contained a list of names and the IDs of voters.

But Mr Osero, in his defence, observed that most of Dr Kambi’s allegations were too general to respond to. He stated that grievances related to an election should be specific.

He observed that the allegations regarding Mr Osana and Mr Ataya were never raised with the returning officer.

He stated that Dr Kambi was at the tallying centre when the results were declared and he was aware of them.

Dr Wilfred Mutubwa, vice-chairperson of the PPDT, dismissed Dr Kambi’s complaint and directed that each party bear its own costs.

“We are not, therefore, satisfied that the complainant has discharged his evidentiary burden of proof. We agree with the ODM’s Party Appeals Tribunal and equally find that the complaint herein is for dismissal,” said Dr Mutubwa.

The tribunal ruled that no independent evidence of the allegations against Mr Ataya and Mr Osano were put before it and that no reports were made to the police on the alleged crimes.

It also said that no evidence was presented to show that what the two were doing was unlawful or that the gadget Mr Ataya carried, if any, contained material not allowed in the voting area.

“While we sympathise with the complainant not securing statutory result forms from the ODM party, we do not see how that act alone would upset the credibility of the election. The complainant herein was long on allegations but short of proof. The matters complained [about] were generalised,” the tribunal ruled.

It also said that in election litigation, proof of allegations to the required standard is critical, and that not all irregularities would lead to the nullification of an election.

“A competent complaint would have to paint a picture of an election that was so badly organised or executed that it cannot be easy or possible to tell who the winner was, or that completely discolored the outcome, irretrievably. It is never an easy task to prove fault in election cases,” Dr Mutubwa said.