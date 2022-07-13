Senior team dispatched to Kisii over teargas incident as suspect released

Officers from the Internal Affairs Unit of the police service are in Kisii County to investigate an incident where Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua was teargassed during a rally at the Gusii stadium about two weeks ago.

This comes as police Constable Josephat Makori, who was previously remanded for 10 days for allegedly discharging the teargas canister, was released on bond on Tuesday.

Kisumu Chief Magistrate Teresa Odera ordered the accused to be released on Sh100,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh200,000.

Magistrate Odera said the court did not find any compelling reason to hold the constable further, saying he looked frail and needed medical attention.

Prosecutors had asked to hold him for two more weeks, arguing that his life was still in danger.

The matter will be heard on July 26.

The Internal Affairs Unit officers are in Kisii trying to unearth what happened before, during and after the incident.

Sources have revealed that they want to find out the motive of the attack at a rally that had been peaceful until Ms Karua stood up to address thousands of Azimio supporters.

There are reports that a top politician from the county may have been behind the incident in a feud between him and his nemesis.

The officers are interrogating several people in relation to the incident.

Crowd control drills

Meanwhile, security officers across Kisii County are conducting crowd control drills ahead of the August elections.

Speaking to the media after a drill at the Gusii stadium, Kisii County Police Commander Francis Kooli said his officers were preparing to confront any riot outbreaks during and after the elections.

“We have been here since morning to rehearse and assess our capacity to manage crowds at times when there is lawlessness. We are doing rehearsals to ensure there are no gaps in case there is an outbreak of disorderliness,” said Mr Kooli.

Mr Kooli said the rehearsals involve all key stakeholders on the management of public and political affairs to ensure everyone was fully prepared and well equipped to respond safely.

“Today we involved all the stakeholders, including members of the fourth estate, because we realise their safety is key in terms of the procedures involved in case there is lawlessness,” he said.

Mr Kooli said that among the drills is how to evacuate Very Important Persons (VIPs) in the event of a critical emergency during political rallies.

“Whenever the security personnel sense a delicate security situation, we have the mandate to ensure safety is provided to all, by ascertaining exit avenues are well secured,” he said.