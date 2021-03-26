Running battles in Kisii town as police and traders clash

Kisii town

The traders are protesting move by the county government to demolish their stalls. 

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Traders in Kisii town on Friday clashed with police officers as they protested against the demolition of their kiosks by county enforcement officers. 

Related

More from Counties

  1. Deliverance Church pastor who died of Covid-19 to be buried Friday

  2. Kibabii University holds virtual graduation ceremony

  3. School attempts but fails to expel KCSE student

  4. KCSE candidates in terror prone Lamu assured of security 

  5. Candidates sitting KCSE test in maternity wards

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.