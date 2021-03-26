Running battles in Kisii town as police and traders clash

Traders in Kisii town on Friday clashed with police officers as they protested against the demolition of their kiosks by county enforcement officers.

Their kiosks were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive.

The traders resisted the demolition and blocked major roads in the town forcing the authorities to stop the action.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Mr Meshack Yoge, an official of the Kisii market association, said it is very disheartening for traders to suffer such massive loss at this time of the year when Covid-19 has hit hard the country.

“We ask our governor James Ongwae to listen to our pleas,” said Mr Yoge, adding that the county government went ahead and ignored ongoing dialogue with traders and evicted them in a most inhumane manner.

He said their property had been destroyed and others looted by those who were enforcing the demolition.

But Ongwae’s administration stated that they had given adequate notice to the traders who have just been acting in defiance.

Kisii Municipality Manager Nahashon Ongeri had said that the second phase of demolition of structures on undesignated public reserves was set to begin Thursday midnight.

Structures targeted for demolition include those erected on drainage areas, verandahs and walkways as the county embarks on reorganising the town.

Kisii is ranked second as a county with most buildings constructed on riparian land after Nairobi followed by Kiambu.

Last week, the county through the municipal board issued a seven-day notice that expired on Thursday to traders doing business in the said areas to relocate to other places.

Most traders in the busy town conduct their business along the roads due to limited space.

“Failure to do so will attract a stern penalty as well as impounding of goods and towing of motor vehicles, motor cycles, carts and goods found on the said areas at the owners’ cost” read part of the notice.

Early last week, dozens of traders on Hema Street were counting losses after timber yards erected along the main road were brought down.

The county said the buildings are on undesignated public reserves while others were constructed on top of sewer lines.

Mr Ongeri said they were in the process of re-organising the town and boda boda operators will be next on line.

“As a board we are determined to give this town a new look. I am calling upon locals to cooperate with us in this exercise” he said.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula