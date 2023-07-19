Recognise Kisii freedom fighters, Senator Esther Okenyuri urges State

A senator has reignited the push to have forgotten Kisii freedom fighters recognised by the national government.

Nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri said freedom heroes from certain communities have been neglected yet they played pivotal roles in the pushback against colonialists.

The legislator took issue with the disregard and marginalisation of the role of the Abagusii community in the fight for Kenya’s independence.

She cited the lack of recognition of the role of Kisii freedom heroine Moraa wa Ng’iti’s instrumental contribution to the Abagusii rebellion of 1905.

Some of the recognised colonial freedom fighters in Kenya are Koitaleel Arap Samoei, Mekatilili Wa Menza and Dedan Kimathi, among others.

Ms Okenyuri pointed out that Moraa, born in the 1800s, played a pivotal role in the opposition of British rule in Gusiiland.

The MP said Moraa emerged as one of the seers and medicine women in Kenya in the advent of colonialism with her immense knowledge and foresight helping the Abagusii in wars against neighboring hostile communities.

“She foresaw the coming of colonialism in Gusii land and its effect on the local people just like Syokimau of the Akamba, Kimnyole of the Nandi, Mugo Wa Kibiru of the Agikuyu and Kinjekitile Ngwale of Tanzania and others,” said Ms Okenyuri.

Ms Okenyuri said that it is Moraa who urged her nephew, one of the most revered warriors, Otenyo Nyamantere to lead an attack against the British in the Gusii uprising of 1908.

“After his execution, Moraa became the next target. The Kisii collaborators gave away her whereabouts. She was arrested and taken to Kisii Police Station where she was tortured for several days in order to cooperate with the British administration. However, this did not make her renounce her resistance to British occupation, which led to her recognition. She died in 1929.”

The lawmaker now wants the state plans in place, if any, by the National Heroes Council to ensure recognition and immortalisation of Moraa and to promote and entrench her name into national literature and in school curricular and place her at par with her contemporaries such as Mekatilili.