Protect your son Matiang'i from insults, Uhuru tells Abagusii

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told the Gusii community to protect their ''son'', Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, from politicians hurling insults at him.

The President lashed out at residents for allowing politicians to abuse their “son” and even joining them in the insults.

Mr Kenyatta spoke as he launched various projects in Kisii.

He was accompanied by ODM party leader Raila Odinga, the Interior CS, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, his Nyamira counterpart John Nyagarama and other political leaders from Gusii and Nyanza regions.

He told thousands of boda-boda riders at the Kisii golf grounds, a huge gathering at Kisii branch Central Bank of Kenya official launch and another at Ikonge in Nyamira county that he was shocked that Kisii residents have allowed Dr Matiang’i to be insulted. The President also gave them Sh3 million to divide among themselves.

“I see and I know. How can you allow your son to be insulted? How can you allow people to come here and hurl abuses left, right and centre? How can you abuse your very own? I am shocked,” he said as he rallied the community behind the CS.

Fellow children

He went on: “I am asking you the Abagusii people when you started the habit of insulting your fellow children. Be honest, I have seen you with my eyes. Who taught you those habits? Or should I hand over the job I have given your son to someone else? Because if you do not want it, there are many Kenyans. Will I hear the abuses again? Have we agreed that insults will not be done here in Kisii again?”

At the CBK grounds, the President said that, while growing up, he was taught to first protect those from his home because they are the people we run to when we encounter a problem.

“Will you protect him or not? We want respect and politics devoid of insults. Kenya is a democratic country, and there is no need to abuse others. We must respect each other because respect is two-way traffic. Let us dialogue to efficiently sort out our problems. Let us avoid being used and instead learn to help ourselves,” said President Kenyatta as he discouraged residents from waiting for handouts and other non-valuable items.

Mr Kenyatta spoke just a few days after DP William Ruto and his allies strongly attacked the CS.