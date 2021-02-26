Politicians ask Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka's widow to take over

Calls for Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka’s first wife to succeed him as the constituency’s lawmaker dominated his funeral service on Friday.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Senators Sam Ongeri (Kisii) and Okong'o Omogeni (Nyamira) and a dozen MPs attended the ceremony.

Speakers, including Oroo’s children, community elders, politicians and other leaders, said Ms Teresa Bitutu should take over so that she can complete the projects her husband started.

Julius Oroo, the MP's eldest son, said: "Our father had a strong person behind him. The successes you see were very much propped up by our mother.”

Chopper carrying Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka's body lands at Suneka Airstrip

Ms Rachel Otundo, a politician eyeing the Kisii governor's seat, said Ms Bitutu is best placed to safeguard Oroo's legacy, especially in the education sector, in which he made significant investments

Kenya National Congress party leader Manson Nyamweya asked all elected leaders to support Ms Bitutu while Kisii County Assembly Acting Speaker Amos Onderi said she will advance Oroo’s legacy because she understood his interests.

Other leaders made the same call.

Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka's body arrives at Itierio Boys' High School grounds

‘Not the right time’

Ms Bitutu appeared to have the support of the locals who cheered as she spoke.

She told the crowd that a decision will be made when the right time comes.

"For now, we are burying Oroo. Let us respect him," she said, adding that Oroo’s six children will safeguard his property.

"My husband tripped but did not fall. He brought us a boy. This boy will be the custodian of his property in Migori County," she said.

Raila Odinga attends burial of Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka

Oroo succumbed to a stroke at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu County last week.

The lawmaker, who was born in Suneka in 1950, has left behind six children. His second wife is called Pamela Atieno.

A chopper carrying the MP’s body arrived at Suneka Airstrip at around 9.30 am.

The body was then transported to Itierio Boys’ High School grounds for a funeral service ahead of the burial at his Suneka home.