Politicians ask Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka's widow to take over

Oroo Oyioka widow Teresa Bitutu

Teresa Bitutu, the first wife of Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka, arrives at Itierio Boys' High School grounds for his funeral services on February 26, 2021.


  • Ms Rachel Otundo, a politician eyeing the Kisii governor's seat, said Ms Bitutu is best placed to safeguard Oroo's legacy, especially in the education sector, in which he made significant investments

Calls for Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka’s first wife to succeed him as the constituency’s lawmaker dominated his funeral service on Friday.

