Police rescue four-day-old infant from church pit latrine

Police in Kisii are searching for the mother of a four-day-old infant who was rescued from a pit latrine in a church compound in Marani, Kisii County.

The baby is recuperating at Marani Level 4 Hospital after being handed over to the facility's chief nursing officer.

Medics at the facility, who estimated the baby to be four days old, said she is in stable condition, but they are still monitoring her situation.

Police rescued the infant on Tuesday after demolishing the pit latrine within the Rioma Catholic Church compound.

A local, Christopher Bosire, reported to the police that he had heard the voice of an infant crying in the pit latrine.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases explained that after receiving the information, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and his team rushed to the scene, demolished the pit latrine, and saved the infant.

“We are investigating the incident with the aim of finding the infant’s mother or the person behind the dumping of the innocent and harmless child in the pit latrine,” said Mr Kases.

He said they are working with members of the public and other stakeholders to help reduce incidents of crime in Marani.