Police probe mystery of 10 minors from Marsabit found in a lodging in Kisii town

Police in Kisii are investigating an incident where 10 minors of both gender from Marsabit County were found in a lodging in Kisii town on Thursday night.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases, said the minors, aged between five and 10, were in the company of three male adults.

“Of the three male adults, two are fathers of the two children who were locked in that room within the town’s centre,” Mr Kases said.

Preliminary information from the police indicated that the children were being taken to a school in Kenyenya area for a sponsorship programme under the Seventh Day Adventist.

“We have questioned those who were with them and they have said that they were taking them to a church in Eberege in Kenyenya. They told us that the children were to benefit from an education sponsorship programme which is being offered by the same church,” the police boss told journalists.

He however expressed concern over the manner in which the children were ferried to Kisii.

“We have received many phone calls from Marsabit leaders over the issue. We believe that the process of bringing these children here was not right and we would really wish to dig more into this matter,” Mr Kases added.

The news about the children filtered throughout the streets of Kisii town on Friday morning.

Hundreds of residents and business people who had already gotten to town thronged the room that is adjacent to Kisii Central Police Station, to find out what was happening.

There were suspicions that the minors were victims of a child trafficking syndicate. People thronged the scene, with some baying for the blood of those who were with the minors.