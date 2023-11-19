Police investigating rape allegations against local chief in Kisii

Police in Kisii are investigating a case in which an assistant chief allegedly attempted to rape a 30-year-old woman at her compound in Kisii South Sub County.

The victim told police that on Saturday night, she received a call from the sub-location assistant chief that he was at her compound.

"I came outside to inquire but the assistant chief groped my breast and then forced me to kneel," the victim said in her police report.

She raised an alarm and neighbours responded, arriving to find him wrestling with the complainant on the ground.

The said assistant chief fled on sighting the public, leaving behind a mobile phone and two unused condoms at the scene.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kasses said they were investigating the incident.

"The incident was reported at Igonga Police Station and we are investigating whether it was an attempted rape. The chief claims that he was attacked by a group of criminals at the time," Mr Kasses said.

The police boss added: "There are also reports that the incident was staged. You know that chiefs and their assistants face a lot of opposition from illegal brewers. But all these allegations are being investigated."

Explosives

Elsewhere in Migori County, police have arrested two foreigners found in possession of restricted explogel v6 explosives.

Police officers, led by Isebania Officer Commanding Police Station, arrested the two foreigners aged 28 and 27.

"The suspects, who are foreigners from Tanzania, were found in possession of 625 kilograms of restricted explosive substances within Isebania Township," reads a police report.

This was after officers received a tip-off from a member of the public that two foreigners were travelling from Tanzania to Kenya in possession of some suspected dangerous substances.

The officers rushed and laid ambush and managed to intercept and seize a motor vehicle and its two occupants.

"Upon search, the 25 cartons (625 kilograms) of suspected dangerous explosives explogel tm v6 were recovered from the trunk of the said motor vehicle," the police report says.

On interrogation, they told the officers that they were transporting the suspected explosives to Isiolo town.

Further interrogation also revealed that the two suspects were Tanzanian nationals who did not have entry documents to Kenya.

"They were all arrested, escorted and booked at the station. Two mobile phones were taken as evidence," the report said.