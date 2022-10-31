Police bust suspected student sex party in Kisii

Police in Kisii have arrested eight students from two schools suspected of planning a sex party.

Three of them are from Nduru Girls High School and five are boys from St Joseph’s Nyabigena High School.

They had rented a single room in a building in Kisii town, where they were arrested.

Police questioned them and learnt that seven are candidates for this year’s KCSE examinations.

They were arrested on Friday with a student from Kisii National Polytechnic after police received a report that they had locked themselves up in a rented room in the Mwembe area, on the outskirts of the town.

One girl managed to escape upon seeing police officers.

Those apprehended were escorted to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) for medical checkups as their motive had not been identified.

Kisii Central sub-county Police Commander Amos Ambasa confirmed the arrests.

Tests conducted

“Tests were conducted to see whether they had engaged themselves in sex orgies but turned negative,” Mr Ambasa told the Nation by phone.

“The students told us that they only wanted to cook some food before they could disperse to their various homes. They, however, did not tell us why they were out of school at that time yet they are boarders. We called their parents, who came for them.”

In a separate incident in the same county, police are investigating why an employee of Naivas supermarkets attempted to kill himself by jumping from a hotel room that he had checked himself into.

Mr Benjamin Mwangi, 27, told managers of Capital Hotel that he works for a Naivas outlet in Nairobi and had come for a stock check at the chain’s Kisii branch.

He booked room 213 on the third floor but at around 8pm on Thursday, he jumped from the hotel through a window and fell to the ground, where he became unconscious.