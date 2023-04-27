Police arrest three suspected burglars in Kisii, recover goods

Police in Kisii have arrested three suspects and recovered assorted goods worth thousands of shillings that had been stolen in various estates in the town.

Police say the three suspects are young men aged 23 and were flashed out from their hideout at about 4am on Thursday.

“We arrested the three at dawn. We conducted investigations after getting complaints from members of the public about the increased burglary and house break-ins in the last week,” said Kisii County Police Commander Mr Charles Kases.

Mr Kases said among the items recovered were six television sets, music systems, gas cylinders, motorcycle number plates, academic certificates, log books, motor vehicle keys, and other electronics.

Mr Kases called on members of the public who have been complaining about the house break-ins to avail themselves at the Kisii Central Police station to check whether their items are among those recovered.

“They will also record statements, a move that will allow the accused persons to be charged in a court of law," said the County Commander.

Mr Kases noted that the accused persons were found sleeping in a rented house which they allegedly use as a hideout and a store for the stolen goods.

"We are vigilant and will continue patrolling the streets of Kisii town and various estates. We are determined to fight the mushrooming crime in our town," said Mr Kases.