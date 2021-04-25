One of the quintuplets born at Kisii hospital dies

Sheila Nyanchera and Elizabeth Ongwae

Elizabeth Ongwae donates baby shawls to Sheila Nyanchera, who gave birth to quintuplets, at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) on April 17, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

One of the quintuplets born at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) a week ago died on Sunday.

