One of the quintuplets born at Kisii hospital dies

One of the quintuplets born at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) a week ago died on Sunday.

The father Mr Douglas Nyaoko said doctors at the facility told him the baby was underweight. The five babies were delivered before their due date and were being taken care of at the New Born Unit.

The mother, Ms Sheila Nyanchera, 25, had given birth to four girls and a boy. The first baby weighed 1.5 kg, the second 1.2kg, the third and fourth weighed 1.5kg while the fifth weighed 1.1kg.

“It is sad to have a grave in front of my house at this age. God gave and he has taken. It is well,” said Mr Nyaoko.

He added that plans were underway to bury the baby at their rural home in Bobaracho, Nyaribari Chache constituency in Kisii County.

Doctors at the hospital had said the babies would remain at the facility until they all have a minimum weight of 2kg.

Ms Nyanchera, who underwent a caesarean section during the delivery, is recuperating at the post-natal ward while other babies are reported to be in good health.

She had been expecting four babies, but a doctor performing the operation found a fifth one.

Ms Nyanchera, a resident of Etangi village, said she was overjoyed after giving birth to four girls and one boy but regretted losing one a week later.

"When I was three months pregnant, I went for an ultrasound and was informed that I was carrying four babies. I was happily waiting for the quadruplets only to get the fifth one. God knows why my daughter has gone too early," she lamented.

Earlier, Mr Nyaoko had appealed to well-wishers for financial support.

“We are financially challenged but God has blessed us with this number of children. I request the government, leaders and well-wishers to come to our aid so that we can take care of them.”

Following the appeal, Kisii County Government waived hospital costs for a needy family for the period they will be admitted to the hospital.