One dead as armed robbers raid supermarket in Kisii

One person was killed and two others injured in a robbery incident in Suneka, Kisii County on Monday night.

Nine armed robbers stormed a mini supermarket - Moraa Supermarket - at around 8pm and started shooting in the air. Their intention, apparently, was to scare the people inside and steal money.

According to police reports, after entering the premises, the robbers, who were armed with an AK-47 rifle and a pistol, attacked cashiers who were counting money from the day's sales.

"Some of them entered the shop and started shooting at the staff who were inside and police officers from Suneka Police Station under the command of OCS immediately went to the scene and a confrontation ensued," reads part of the police report seen by Nation.Africa.

The robbers, who escaped on an unregistered motorcycles, got away with an unknown amount of money.

The deceased, Peter Nyaende Moenga, 60, was a security guard at the minishop. He was found lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Nyangena Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He had a gunshot wound to the back.

Two other workers, Vivian Ouru, 24, and Edwin Marongo, 26, sustained injuries to the right hand and head respectively.

The latter was hit by a blunt object. They were taken to Marble Hospital in a stable condition.

The police managed to calm the tension that gripped the town as the investigation began.

Three spent cartridges were recovered from the scene and taken for analysis.

The attack comes in the wake of increasing instances of insecurity in some commercial centres in Kisii County.