Oimeke bows out of Bonchari MP race

After losing in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) primaries, outgoing MP Pavel Oimeke has quit the fight for the Bonchari constituency seat and will not be defending it in the August General Election.

Mr Oimeke told Nation.Africa that he will remain an ODM life member and be involved in politics especially by supporting his preferred candidates in Bonchari, Kisii County and nationally.

“I am also an engineer hence I will be looking at private consultancy in my areas of specialisation. I wish to thank Abanchari for voting me in as their MP for the short period I have served following the demise of our former Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka,” Mr Oimeke said.

He added that he had reflected on the matter and consulted his supporters, friends and family before making his decision to drop out of the race.

“However, I will be supporting other candidates in the MCA, MP and gubernatorial seats to ensure Kisii County as a whole gets good leadership. I will in due course be indicating my preferred candidates for all seats, especially in Bonchari and Kisii County,” he noted.

Accused ODM of unfairness

Last week, the lawmaker accused ODM of unfairly denying him a ticket to defend the seat.

Mr Oimeke, elected 11 months ago in a by-election held after the death of Mr Oyioka, also lamented that outgoing Dagoretti North MP and Kisii governorship aspirant Simba Arati and Senate aspirant Richard Onyonka are to blame for his woes.

"Yes, ODM, Mr Arati and Onyonka are to blame. I will advise later on my next move," Mr Oimeke told the Nation.Africa.

The Orange party gave a direct ticket to US-based businessman Jonah Onkendi.