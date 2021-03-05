ODM wins Kiamokama ward by-election

The Orange Democratic Movement has retained its seat in the just concluded Kiamokama ward by-election in Kisii County.

The party's candidate Malack Matara garnered 1, 907 votes to win the mini poll.

His closest competitor, Daniel Ondabu of the newly formed Party of Economic Democracy (PED) emerged second with 1,257 votes.

Mr Stephen Nyakeriga of The New Democrats party garnered 1, 014 votes.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba came a distant sixth with 491 votes.

Mr Nyandusi was arrested early Thursday morning as voters cast their ballot together with other UDA supporters over claims of voter bribery.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Senator Prof Sam Ongeri, woman rep Janet Ongera, Assembly Acting Speaker Amos Onderi and several MCAs were at Nyamagesa Vocational Training Centre where results for the ward were tallied.

"The people of Kiamokama have spoken. It is handshake, it is ODM, it is Malack Matara Mainya. We spoke to the people during the campaigns and they heeded to our call," said Mr Ongwae who led the handshake brigade to campaign for Mr Matara.

Mr Ongeri and Ms Ongera said the win is an indication of how things will be in 2022 General elections.

Kiamokama Returning Officer Mark Manco declared Mr Matara winner of the by-election.

He said there are 22 polling stations in the ward with 10, 853 registered voters.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission scheduled the mini poll for March 4 and cleared at least 11 candidates for the contest.