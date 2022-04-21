ODM accuses Oimeke of absconding duty, denies him ticket

Bonchari MP Pavel Oimeke has accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party of unfairly denying him a ticket to defend the seat in the August 9 General Election.

Mr Oimeke, elected 11 months ago in a by-election held after the death of MP Oroo Oyioka, also lamented that outgoing Dagoretti North MP and Kisii governorship aspirant Simba Arati and Senate aspirant Richard Onyonka are to blame for his woes.

"Yes, ODM, Mr Arati and Onyonka are to blame. I will advise later on my next move," Mr Oimeke told the Nation.

His lamentations came a few minutes after the Orange party gave a direct ticket to US-based businessman Jonah Onkendi.

Mr Onkendi vied in the May by-election on The New Democrats (TND) party ticket and finished fourth.

"Sad day for the people of Abanchari and the Gusii Nation at large. Today we have witnessed democracy on trial yet again as the ODM party denied me, the people’s choice the ODM ticket to defend my seat courtesy Simba Arati and Onyonka. We will not allow leaders to be imposed on the people," said Mr Oimeke on his Facebook page.

Vie as independent

He added: "After further consultations with Abanchari, I will be defending my seat as an independent candidate. The people of Bonchari are Supreme and we will not allow some people to impose leaders on us. Let's meet at the ballot."

Mr Oimeke is the only MP elected on an ODM ticket in Kisii County. This, however, happened in last year's Bonchari by-election. Before that, the party did not have an MP in the county after it failed to win a single constituency seat in the 2017 General Election.

Mr Oimeke has been battling accusations from some Bonchari residents that he has been missing in action since his election last year.

ODM leader Raila Odinga issued the tickets at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday.

The youthful Mr Onkendi said he was awarded the ticket because an opinion poll conducted by the party indicated that he was more popular.